Victor Harbour Times journalists, Matt and Sophie with ACM's new state reporter Emma, completed their Media Bushfire Safety Training for the first time on Thursday.
CFS Media Bushfire Safety Training is an accreditation that journalists and other media personnel can receive which prepares them to enter active bushfire zones on the job, understand specific risks and the preparation required.
Training included safety information, what to do if you cannot escape a fire front, what protective clothing to wear and how the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System works.
"This training is really important because so many media personnel go onto the bushfire grounds and we want them to be safe out there. The media are really important in helping us get that safety message out there and so we want them to be safe too," said Ms Keisha Hanbury, CFS Media and Communications Officer.
"It was really insightful to learn more about what the very brave CFS personnel do in a bushfire emergency. It's great to have the accreditation, but I also hope to never have to use it, because if I do then there's a really serious emergency that is happening," said Sophie.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
