Friends gather to connect to Ramindjeri ancestry

SC
By Sophie Conlon
October 7 2022 - 9:00pm
Brett Waller, Christine Walker, Irene Wilson, Toni Skregin, with Scott and Darren McElroy will be camping at Muwerang-Kent Reserve for the duration of the festival. Picture by Sophie Conlon

Yande Wikikar Mum:mo:wee, a special gathering for Ramindjeri Peoples will take place this weekend on Muwerang-Kent Reserve.

