Yande Wikikar Mum:mo:wee, a special gathering for Ramindjeri Peoples will take place this weekend on Muwerang-Kent Reserve.
Organised and run by the Ramindjeri Heritage Association, the event is held on sacred land and will be a gathering of old friends, where they can connect with each other and their ancestry.
Spokesperson for the Ramindjeri Heritage Association Christine Walker said people would drift in and out over the weekend and it would be a traditional gathering that anyone could attend.
READ MORE:
"Wirritjin is a Ramindjeri word meaning black fella, white fella coming together as one, and I add on top of that, for a great outcome," she said.
"That is just the way we have always lived... everybody has a role to play no matter what colour you are."
As well as catching up with Yande Wikikar (meaning old friends) organisers hope the weekend will keep the legacy of Mrs Walker's husband, the late Ramindjeri elder Karno Walker, alive.
Yaraldi man Brett Walker said Karno regarded him as a nephew and he hoped his adopted uncle's work to heal the divide between black and white fella would live on.
"Karno would always say spirit knows no colour," he said.
A sacred fire was lit on Friday, October 7, and Mrs Walker said it would continue to burn until Tuesday, October, 11.
"We just let spirit take us and guide us through how it's supposed to be, but however it turns out is however it's meant to be," she said.
The fire is regarded as a spirit and therefore it must be respected, Mrs Walker said everyone was invited to come and sit with it and connect, but said it should not be disturbed.
"It's a special fire, it is kept pure all the way through," she said.
Alcohol, drugs, animals, food, drink and other contaminants must be kept away from the fire for the duration of the gathering, plus it must not be photographed, to ensure it is kept pure.
Yande Wikikar Mum:mo:wee has been a regular event held on Ramindjeri land for many years, it started on Kangaroo Island and then moved to Muwerang-Kent Reserve.
This is the last place that Ramindjeri people lived traditionally off the land and Mrs Walker said it meant "everything" that the gathering could be held there.
"This is a very spiritual place," she said.
"To have it here on the last camping ground of the Ramindjeri people is phenomenal."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.