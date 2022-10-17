Discover Captain Crozier and his journey to naming Victor Harbor

Who I hear you say and why?
Cheers to Captain Richard Crozier because it is he whom we must thank for the naming of Victor Harbour. A little-known fact I am beginning to think when I have been talking to visitors to the Victor Harbor National Trust Museum.
Captain Crozier joined and was educated in the British Navy when he was only 12. Being born to a family with a proud history of naval service I guess it was only natural that he would follow suit. When Lieutenant of the HMS LIVELY, Crozier was named a Knight of the Tower and Sword for protecting and restoring Don John back to the throne of Portugal.
In January 1834, after being appointed captain to the HMS Victor, he departed Portsmouth and set sail for India, and then on to the colony of New South Wales. Over the course of the next few years, Crozier cruised against the pirates in the Straits of Malacca, visited New Zealand and the islands of the South Pacific. What a an adventurous and at times perilous life. Can you imagine sailing these relatively unknown seas without the aide of the technology we have today?
On April 26th, 1837, Captain Crozier anchored his ship in the shelter of Granite Island. He was on a return voyage to the NSW colony and named the waters Victor Harbour. It is important to note that this spelling of Harbour referred to the waters around the Point, not the land. He also named The Bluff, Cape Victor and noted on his charts the names given by the whalers to Wright's Island, Seal Rock, and Granite Island. At the same time, he named the hill overlooking the bay after himself Crozier Hill.
It must have put the wind up some of the whalers who were already living and working at the Whaling Stations around that area, when they saw a British ship sailing into the bay. Some of the whalers were escaped convicts from Van Diemen's Land who had joined the whaling crews and found themselves in South Australian waters. They must have thought their freedom had ended with Captain Crozier's arrival in his 16-gun Royal Naval brig the HMS Victor. But they need not have worried, his reasons for being there were not to incarcerate them but to explore and report on safe harbours along the South Australian coast. While he was anchored there, he and his ship's surgeon Dr Nott went ashore. They discovered "two small rivers" they found that they were quite salty, but he did observe and noted that "by digging wells you could fine good fresh water, and that doubtless in the rainy seasons the rivers would be fresh to the sea." Crozier was convinced that after having seen Glenelg (Holdfast Bay) and Port Adelaide (Port Misery), Encounter Bay would be a much better site for a capital. He wrote, "We fixed upon a Capital site for a town on the right bank of the Hindmarsh River.."
John Hindmarsh, our Governor at the time, was keen to find a site for our capital and he had been lobbying for Victor to become the capital of South Australia. He felt its harbour was superior and well located to the River Murray traffic and that it would also provide safe anchorage for ships and help the colony of South Australia's overseas export and import trade flourish. Hindmarsh was even more keen after hearing Crozier report on our bay to make Victor the capital, so keen that he and other businessmen invested money in buying up land allotments around the bay for future developments.
How different our lives would have been if that had come to fruition! But that was not to be, Colonel Light won the debate and Adelaide was the chosen site.
But back to Captain Crozier. On his return from Australia in 1839, he married Julia, the fourth daughter of George Stone of Chislehurst, who was a wealthy banker. He and Julia had a son and daughter and they settled down at West Hill on the Isle of Wight. After a fascinating career sailing the seas serving his country, exploring, and charting new waters and land, he then retired with well earnt accommodations and I must presume that he and his wife lived happily thereafter.
To commemorate Captain Crozier's visit to the harbour and its naming, there has been a plaque laid on Granite Island near the café. So, if ever you are over there stop by and have a read and reimagine Captain Crozier and his ship the Victor, anchored off the shoreline. In the Victor Harbor National Trust Museum there is also a display dedicated to Captain Crozier, which includes a hand painted miniature of him as a handsome young lieutenant and a tie pin that was awarded to him as well. We were very fortunate to have acquired them from collectors in England. Such a great honour to have them on display and to remember his contribution to the history of Victor Harbor. As part of the display there is also a limited print of the painting by John Ford, of Crozier's ship the HMS Victor sailing into the bay with the whalers' ships alongside.
Well worth a visit to the Victor Harbor National Trust Museum to see this display and learn more of Victor Harbor's story.
So, now I hope you understand why I say, Hip, Hip Hooray!
Cheers to Captain Richard Crozier!
