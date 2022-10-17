Discover Captain Crozier and his journey to naming Victor Harbor

It must have put the wind up some of the whalers who were already living and working at the Whaling Stations around that area, when they saw a British ship sailing into the bay. Some of the whalers were escaped convicts from Van Diemen's Land who had joined the whaling crews and found themselves in South Australian waters. They must have thought their freedom had ended with Captain Crozier's arrival in his 16-gun Royal Naval brig the HMS Victor. But they need not have worried, his reasons for being there were not to incarcerate them but to explore and report on safe harbours along the South Australian coast. While he was anchored there, he and his ship's surgeon Dr Nott went ashore. They discovered "two small rivers" they found that they were quite salty, but he did observe and noted that "by digging wells you could fine good fresh water, and that doubtless in the rainy seasons the rivers would be fresh to the sea." Crozier was convinced that after having seen Glenelg (Holdfast Bay) and Port Adelaide (Port Misery), Encounter Bay would be a much better site for a capital. He wrote, "We fixed upon a Capital site for a town on the right bank of the Hindmarsh River.."