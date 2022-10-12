Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

SENIORS FUN
Victor 50+ Club
Thursday, October 13, 12noon. at the Lutheran Church Hall, Adelaide Road. Join the Victor 50+ club for Indoor bowls, cards. For information contact Jim on 0424789585
HAPPIER HOUR
Here's to strength
Friday, October 14, from 4pm Here's to Strength, 1A Old Coach Road Aldinga, come down, enjoy a family style camp fire, barbecue, live music, fairy lights, and sit under the stars with a picnic rug/camp chair and simply get to know the community.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, October 15, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
POLICE BAND
Live arts at Newland
Sunday, October 16, Newland Memorial Church, from 2pm. Enjoy an afternoon of music provided by our S.A. Police Band, featuring the Swing Jazz Band and Brass Quintet. Information and tickets at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/newland
QUILTING FUN
Inman Quilters
Tuesday, October 18, 10.30am-2.30pm at the Inman Valley Memorial Hall. Friendship group. Machine and hand quilting, hand crafts, workshops, bi-annual exhibition. Visitors and new members are welcome. For information email secretary.inmanquiltersgroup@gmail.com
GAME ON
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Tuesday, October 18, 1-4pm, Billiard Room at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Play a game or two of snooker/ billiards with the Victor Harbor Seniors Club. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
