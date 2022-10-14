Fleurieu locals take part in beloved Bay to Birdwood

The beloved Bay to Birdwood is returning in full swing this October and three Fleurieu Peninsula locals are excited to take part in the iconic drive.
Rodney and Jo Beauchamp of Encounter Bay, and Paul Taylor of Port Elliot, will be cruising in their classics from West Beach to the Hills on Sunday, October 16, as they take part in one of the world's great historic motoring events.
READ MORE:
The parade of more than 1500 historic vehicles brings tens of thousands of people out to celebrate and Mr Beauchamp and Mr Taylor were both looking forward to the electric atmosphere the crowd brings.
Event chair Michael Neale said it would be a great day out for everyone involved and there would be a wide variety of cars on show this year.
'The 2022 Bay to Birdwood features a wide array of vehicles that span the breadth of the 20th century, including - antique, veteran, vintage and post-war/early classic, classic, post-classic and modern. The vehicles this year include a very unique 1909 Stanley Steamer, one of only three of this type left in the world," he said.
The Beauchamp's will have their 1963 Buick Skylark convertible on show and are looking forward to spending a nice weekend exploring the city and the hills.
This will be the fourth time that Mr Beauchamp has taken part in the day of motoring madness.
"I've not done it in this particular car yet, so I am looking forward to it," he said.
He bought the car in 2021 and has done a bit of work on it and completed a few runs, but this will be the first time the car will fly along the open road.
One of the reasons he keeps returning is the inclusive atmosphere it brings in the community.
"It's got a lovely feel about it, all the people lined on the streets wave and cheer and I don't know that you feel like a celebrity, but it's a significant event for South Australia," Mr Beauchamp said.
Also a returning participant, Mr Taylor- who drives a 1947 Mark VI Bentley - agreed the atmosphere was a great drawcard.
"There is nothing quite like the atmosphere of the Bay to Birdwood, it is as much fun for the people who take part in the event as it is for the spectators who line the route," he said.
Mr Taylor has had his car for about 30 years, it has undergone a few restorations and renovations and has transformed from its original 'agricultural' state to a polished Sunday driver.
Many participants in the Bay to Birdwood choose to dress up in the style of clothing that was fashionable when their car was new, this is something Mr Taylor and the Beauchamp's plan to do.
The group is also looking forward to finishing up at the National Motor Museum where they will explore Australia's motoring history and enjoy the Bay to Birdwood Finish Festival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.