Skilled and local experts

Established in 2005, ShedEx is owned and managed by professional builders, specialising not only in the design of buildings, but also in their construction. After spending many years away from home, Michael Schubert returned to South Australia in 2010, taking on the challenge of supporting his parents Shed Boss franchise, of which he has been the sole director of since 2016.
"When I started at Shed Boss, I quickly came to realise that building strong relationships within my team and across the community as well as with my clients was the key to success," Michael said.
An entrepreneurially-minded business owner with a focus on people over brand, Michael achieved success with the help of a communication-first approach and a focus on customer service.
Their expert team designs sheds, carports, storage, and outdoor living spaces. Whether you need a workshop, home gym, hobby studio, a place to park cars, boats and caravans, an entertaining area or just some extra space, ShedEx Fleurieu has the solution.
They take your project from concept to completion. They obtain all council approvals, pour the concrete floor and construct your project, delivering a high quality Australian steel structure.
"From start to finish we work in seamless cohesion with our clients to achieve their dream goal outcome," Michael said.
"We collaborate with our clients consistently and clearly every step of the way to ensure they know exactly what to expect and when to expect it. All stages from design and planning, all the way through construction and handover so that they get the shed, garage, carport or barn they've dreamt of."
During COVID, Michael could not ignore the pressures being faced by his local business community in Victor Harbor. Appointed Chairman of Business Victor Harbor shortly before the pandemic hit, he focused his efforts throughout 2020 and 2021 on helping local businesses and leveraging the opportunities it presented.
Proactive, hands-on and forward-thinking, Michael is always seeking new ways to help transform the financial health of small to medium-sized businesses in regional South Australia. This includes attending leadership development programs such as Fleurieu Future Leaders, which is focused on building the next generation of leaders in the community.
Amongst Michael's achievements is the formation of alliances with Business SA, the Restaurant & Catering Association, and Master Builders.
To visit ShedEx Fleurieu go to 2/2 Lincoln Park Drive, Victor Harbor. For more information go to shedexfleurieu.com.au.
