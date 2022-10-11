When Victor Harbor residents drive along the foreshore and see the 'Victor Harbor Eye' being erected they know school holidays are imminent.
Girdler Family Amusements has been a staple part of holidays on the Fleurieu for more than 50 years, and this spring was no different.
Daryl Girdler has spent every spring, summer, winter and autumn break of his life in Victor Harbor and he said it was great to see a positive atmosphere return to the area and the industry after it had been so affected by COVID.
"The weather has been on our side, we have only had a couple of real bad inclement days, but other than that the tourists have been out and about having some fun," he said.
"It has been a lot better than when COVID was on, a lot of people were scared to come out... people are out and about again now and enjoying Victor Harbor."
Over his many years in the region, Mr Girdler has made good connections with local business owners, most notably from The Donut Cafe, Seaside Fish and Chips, Strawberries Galore and the Causeway Café.
They all agreed a good number of tourists were out these holidays and there had been an uplift in people's spirits compared to recent years.
Causeway Café's Kieran Falconer and Strawberries Galore's Sue Schadow said it was great to see international tourists returning to the region.
The Donut Cafe's Nick McKenzie and Seaside Fish and Chips' Emma Gardner both said they were pleased with how busy the city had been.
Mr Girdler said they all worked together to make the visitor experience a memorable one, which he said was easy to do in a place like Victor Harbor.
"It's a beautiful spot to work and do business, the friendly locals are great, and the tourists keep flocking back," he said.
"We make sure no one leaves with a frown, everyone has to leave here with a smile on their face."
These spring holidays, while busy, were just a practice run for the businesses, who are now gearing up for a busy summer period.
