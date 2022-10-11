Feral deer numbers in the Hills and Fleurieu region could grow by 4.5 per cent per annum without further action, according to new modelling released by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA).
The Hills and Fleurieu region has the second highest population of feral deer in South Australia, according to PIRSA, which estimates this population could grow to 36,000 by 2032 if no further action is taken.
An aerial cull conducted across the Fleurieu Peninsula in September destroyed a total of 1,019 feral deer, but no further culls have been scheduled.
The culls were planned and conducted in partnership with 55 landowners and a community meeting was held on September 30, where locals were informed of the cull results.
A State and Commonwealth funded SA Feral Deer Eradication Program has also been established and will continue to work with Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu and ForestrySA to address feral deer populations in the region.
The Honourable Clare Scriven, Minister for the Department of Primary Industries and Regions said the State Government is committed to helping reduce feral deer numbers across South Australia.
