House of the Week | Incredible views and space

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Located on approximately one acre of land in one of the most tightly held locations on the coast, there is plenty of room for all the family in this nicely presented four bedroom home. The views over Bashams Beach and down the coast to the Coorong are amazing.
On entering the property there is a U shaped driveway allowing easy access to the property from Vanali Drive, along with side access to the property on the northern boundary.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and views along the coast. There are three more bedrooms, a study, two living areas and two bathrooms, plus a huge entertaining space with a secure fenced space around the home to keep the dogs and children safe.
The property is in great condition but has opportunities to make it your own. The views and location are stunning and a holding of this size so close to Port Elliot and Middleton is perfect for those looking for space and views to the ocean.
Port Elliot is still the most sought after location on the Southern Fleurieu. Horseshoe bay, the Port Elliot Bakery and the local pubs make the area country and coastal combined.
Access to the beach and bike/walking path to Middleton or Port Elliot/Victor are through a public walkway directly opposite the property. What more could you ask for.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.