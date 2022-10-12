The Times

Fleurieu residents advised to clear green overgrowth from their properties ahead of bushfire season

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:11am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:42pm
Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority are encouraging residents to clear green overgrowth on their property with a 50 per cent discount on green waste disposal at their mainland sites. Photo supplied

With bushfire season commencing in the Hills and Fleurieu region on December 1, the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority have advised residents to clear excess green waste to protect properties and land.

