With bushfire season commencing in the Hills and Fleurieu region on December 1, the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority have advised residents to clear excess green waste to protect properties and land.
Higher than average rainfalls in the region have contributed to an abundance of excess green overgrowth in residential and agricultural areas and when overgrowth dries, it becomes fuel for bushfires.
"Keeping your home and property well prepared throughout the year is an important part of bushfire preparedness and planning, and reducing the amount of vegetation on a property is one of the most critical components of this," a CFS Spokesperson said.
The CFS offer some tips for clearing excess green waste from your property:
To encourage residents to clear their property of green growth, Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority have offered a 50 per cent discount on green waste disposal at their mainland waste and recycling depots.
Disposing of green waste from a standard 240L green waste bin should set you back about $2.50 with the discount, while a car boot load is likely to cost you about $8.50.
Disposal sites are offering the discount on the following dates:
Goolwa
1226 Port Elliot Road, Goolwa SA 5214
Saturday 8th & Sunday 9th October
Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th October
Strathalbyn
Forrest Road, Strathalbyn 5255
Sunday 9th October
Sunday 16th October
Yankalilla
2864 Inman Valley Road, Yankalilla 5203
Sunday 9th October
Sunday 16th October
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
