For one night only, comedians Nick Stevens and Fiona O'Loughlin are taking their comedy show 'Nickyboy and Queen Fee' to Goolwa.
Nickyboy, a celebrated painter, introduces his portraits of Queen Fee and himself, which double as their Fringe promotional posters.
"The Fringe posters are everything. They're iconic. When they start appearing you know Adelaide is about to come alive with the Fringe. After meeting Fiona last year I knew that this portrait would be amazing for her Fringe poster," Nickyboy said.
The show promises explosion of comedy Las Vegas style with a full show for both Nickyboy and Queen Fee wrapped into one.
Nickyboy & Queen Fee
Murray Delta Juke Joint, Goolwa South
Friday October 21 from 7pm, show starts at 8 - 10pm
Tickets from - https://www.trybooking.com/CCNEU
$35
