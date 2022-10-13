Two young girls on opposite sides of the world walk to school, their uniforms a little big and books heavy, but they walk with a smile, excited to learn with classmates.
One is walking down Adelaide Road to Endeavour College and the other has just wandered through a crowded, dusty path at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya.
On October 21, over 400 students from Lutheran schools across South Australia will walk to raise funds for education for refugee children in a fundraising event called Walk My Way.
Encounter Lutheran College has partnered with Australian Lutheran World Service (ALWS) to host two circuit walks 13 and 20 kilometres long that will see students trek from the school to Granite Island and back.
"Every $26 raised is enough to send a refugee child to school for one year,' ALWS Community Education Officer Kirra Lewis said.
The funds are sent directly to schools in refugee camps where they help to build and maintain classrooms, pay local teachers, buy school supplies, books, pens, uniforms and desks.
"Students are encouraged to reflect on refugee children's journeys as they walk," she said.
"Although this walk is based in Victor Harbor, Walk My Way is a national event and we've set it up so people can walk wherever they are,' Kirra said.
"Education has a ripple effect for refugee families, it breaks the cycle of poverty through access to employment, gives families a fresh start in a new nation and can provide protection for young girls who may otherwise be forced into marriage at a young age," Leah Odongo, Programme Director at ALWS said.
Australian Lutheran World Service receives federal and church funding for humanitarian programs in Africa, the Pacific and Asia, which includes Cox Bazaar and Kakuma Refugee Camps in Bangladesh and Kenya.
Since starting in 2017, Walk My Way has raised over $1 million across Australia.
Local Victor Harbor businesses who are supporting the event include:
If you or someone you know wants to register for Walk My Way, please visit https://walkmyway.org.au/
