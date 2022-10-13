The Times

BirdLife Australia is focusing it's 2022 Great Aussie Bird Count on native parrots

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:28am
Eastern rosellas are medium-sized parrots native to Southeastern Australia and Tasmania. Picture supplied

BirdLife Australia's 2022 Great Aussie Bird Count is taking place from October 17-23, with a special focus on understanding native parrots and preservation of their natural habitats.

