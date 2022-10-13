BirdLife Australia's 2022 Great Aussie Bird Count is taking place from October 17-23, with a special focus on understanding native parrots and preservation of their natural habitats.
The Aussie Bird Count is the nation's largest conservation event and and encourages people of all ages to spend just 20 minutes in their favourite outdoor space, counting birds that they see.
Yearly data collected since the onset of The Count in 2014 by BirdLife Australia suggests the future of vibrant native parrot species, including the Eastern Rosella and the Australian Ringneck, may be in question.
Taking a count at the same time each year enables BirdLife Australia to have access to a snapshot of how Australian birds are faring, which helps to identify trends over time and gauge the overall health of the environment - think of birds as a barometer of nature.
If you'd like to learn more about the 2022 Great Aussie Bird Count, visit https://aussiebirdcount.org.au/
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.