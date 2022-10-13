The Times
Police

Man arrested after stolen excavator found at Willunga

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was arrested in Willunga after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen excavator. Picture, Shutterstock

A man was arrested in Willunga after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen excavator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.