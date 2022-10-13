Man arrested after stolen excavator found at Willunga

A man was arrested in Willunga after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen excavator.
Just after 1am on Friday, October 14, police spotted an Isuzu truck parked on the side of Brookman Road with two people inside and an excavator on the flatbed.
The front and rear number plates of the truck did not match and the rear number plate was bent over to conceal the final letter.
Further checks found the truck was unregistered and uninsured and the excavator had been stolen from a Willaston address in November 2021.
The driver, a 38-year-old Willaston man, was arrested and charged with alleged un-prescribed number plates, unregistered, uninsured and four counts of unlawful possession after a search of the truck uncovered several number plates believed to have been stolen.
He was refused bail and would appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Friday, October 14.
His passenger was not arrested and the excavator was seized. Investigations are continuing.
