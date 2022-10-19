Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

TAI CHI
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Thursday, October 20, 10-11.15am, Main Hall at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Join in on a lesson of Tai Chi with the Victor Harbor Seniors Club. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
OLIVE FEST
SA Olive Festival
Sunday, October 23, 10am-4pm at Peninsula Providore, 2250 Bull Creek Road Tooperang. South Australian Olive producers along with local food and beverage producers, and local artisans will present their wares. Details at https://peninsulaprovidorefarm.rezdy.com/catalog/487204/olive-festival
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, October 23, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
SENIORS FUN
Victor 50+ Club
Monday, October 24, 10am, at the Lutheran Church Hall, Adelaide Road. Join the Victor 50+ club for Indoor bowls, cards and table tennis. For information contact Jim on 0424789585
SPINNING AND WEAVING
South Coast Spinners and Weavers Group
Monday, October 24 10am-2pm at Adare Uniting Church, McCracken. A friendly group that encourages members to embrace the crafts of spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, and allied textile crafts. Contact Gill Hunter 8552 1504 for information.
AT THE WHARF
Cittaslow Goolwa
Friday, October 28, 5-8pm at Arthur Neighbour Reserve, behind the Goolwa Hotel. Enjoy wine, beer, music and food, and don't forget your chairs/rugs for the grass, and your dancing shoes, while you soak up the sounds of Matt and the Maniacs'. Information at https://www.cittaslowgoolwa.com.au/
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, October 29, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorHarbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.
