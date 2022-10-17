The Times
Goolwa Medical Centre wins national award

By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:42am
2022 Pen CS Awards hearing Patient-Centred Care Award Winners Goolwa Medical Centre at the 2022 Pen CS Awards as part of the AAPM National Conference on the Gold Coast, on October 12, 2022. Picture supplied by AAPM.

The Goolwa Medical Centre has received a prestigious national award for their commitment to preventative patient-centred care.

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

