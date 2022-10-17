Goolwa Medical Centre wins national award

The Goolwa Medical Centre has received a prestigious national award for their commitment to preventative patient-centred care.
They won the 2022 Pen CS Patient-centred Care Award at the Australian Association of Practice Management national conference in Queensland on Wednesday, October 12.
Practice Manager Sandy Merkx said all the staff were thrilled the centre had been recognised nationally for the hard work they had put into the Heart Health Check Program.
"Sue Jones has been the driver of it all, she's been fantastic," she said.
Pen CS Chief Executive Officer Edweana Wenkart said the awards celebrate data-driven quality improvement in General Practice and Aboriginal Medical Services.
Our local centre won out over other applicants for their work in actively initiating preventive health checks.
Ms Merkx said the centre performed more than 100 Heart Health Checks, as compared to zero last year.
"It keeps them [patients] well guided with their health care," she said.
"We've had some really good responses where follow ups have been required as a result, with success stories, so that's been good too."
Each category winner was awarded $500 and a trophy, Ms Merkx said they had not discussed how the money would be used yet, but they were looking forward to receiving their trophy so it could be proudly displayed.
There were eight award categories and the Goolwa Medical Centre was the only South Australian practice to win an award this year, this was something that surprised Ms Merkx.
"Well it was national, so we were quite shocked actually," she said.
"We put the submission in thinking there would be a lot of competition and there probably was.
"but we have done really well with this preventative care, it's something that's good for the community, good for us and good for our patients."
Ms Wenkart said a high calibre of nominations had been received.
"The 2022 Pen CS Awards received nearly 100 nominations this year and we are proud of our nominees who demonstrate a commitment to data-driven quality improvement in primary care," she said.
"We also acknowledge the Primary Health Networks and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation who are a driving force behind continuous quality improvements for better patient outcomes."
