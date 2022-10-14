You might be able to chuck a mainy down Victor Harbor's Ocean Street sooner than you think.
Despite a delayed start, wet weather and a number of construction hurdles, the project contractor, Outside Ideas, confirmed they expect major works to be completed on Stage Four of the upgrades a month ahead of schedule.
This means Ocean Street will be open to traffic by the end of October, with remaining components such as landscaping, paving, furniture and public art installation to be finalised by the end of November 2022.
Mainstreet business owners have welcomed the news, with Ocean Street Bakehouse owner Priscilla Gorman saying she was excited to see the road open.
"It will be good to have people be able to dive down the main street again and feel like they can drive down park, and jump out [their car], or even just drive down and look at what's around," she said.
"It's been a challenge at times, when people are trying to dine and you've got the jack hammer out the front making everything shake."
She said the bakery had been down on trade and hoped the road opening business would pick up again.
Makani Apparel manager Audrey Watson said it was exciting the road would open earlier than expected and the upgrades were a necessity.
"It needs to happen and it's going to be good," she said.
Makani moved to its current location at the end of Ocean Street about a month before upgrades began and Ms Watson said they were excited to see a full on summer in their new shop.
"It's definitely slowed things down, I think a lot of people have been avoiding [the area] because of everything that's been going on, but at the same time there's a lot of people coming down who are just interested in the progress and what's been happening," she said.
City of Victor Harbor Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinski, said the Outside Ideas team had worked collaboratively with main street traders to ensure the best outcome was achieved.
"The team's communication with local businesses has been exceptional and their drive to complete this project successfully is shown through the quality of work and early completion," she said.
Mrs Gorman agreed, and said the workers had been fantastic.
"I've found they have been really accommodating, if we need anything or want them to change anything within their reason they can change it," she said.
Ms Rokicinski said the end product of the Mainstreet Precinct Upgrades would be a welcoming, accessible and vibrant public space.
"Council's vision for our Mainstreet Precinct is to develop a place where people want to spend time and businesses want to invest. Most importantly, this project is about providing a space that our community can be proud of," she said.
"The initial Mainstreet Precinct Master Plan identified Stage Four as two separate stages, which would have meant double the disruption to the Precinct. Combining them to deliver Stage Four in one hit ultimately reduced impact but doubled the size of the project."
