Event brings breast cancer awareness to Port Elliot

It was a parade of pink in Port Elliot as women flocked to Retro Vibe Café to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.
Bronwyn Lewis organised the Paint Port Elliot Pink event, which saw fundraising efforts go toward the Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation's Women's Cancer Support group and Breast Cancer Network Australia.
Women's Cancer Support Group Co-Coordinator Lyn Edgecumbe attended the afternoon tea on Friday, October 14, and said events like this were very heartfelt.
"it's recognising our loved ones, our lost warriors, and supporting our girls that are still fighting," she said.
Group member Pam Rae, who offers volunteer support, said she felt the same way.
Both women said events like this helped bring the group together.
"It's not all just cancer talk. We all know what we've been through, we all understand how someone else is feeling even if it's not verbalised," Ms Rae said.
As well as getting the group together, Ms Rae said events like this help normalise talk around cancer checks.
"Event's like this bring it out into the open, so it is not all kept hush hush," she said.
"I think that means more people will be checked early. Early detection- that's the key to staying healthy."
Ms Edgecumbe said the group was a valuable support tool where everyone felt welcome.
"I find it's such a valued group that you don't find that you're on your own at all," she said.
