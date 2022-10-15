SA Olive Festival delivers flavour to the Fleurieu

A new festival celebrating the humble olive will deliver a whole lot of flavour when it comes to the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Olives SA board member and Peninsula Providore owner Mel Hollick said the inaugural South Australian Olive Festival would be a great family day out.
"Hopefully it is the first of many to come," she said.
"It's about opening up the olive industry and making people aware that we have wonderful extra virgin olive oil and table olives in South Australia."
On Sunday, October 23, Ms Hollick's Tooperang based olive grove, Peninsula Providore, will transform from its usual paddock to plate operation and become a bustling hive of activity.
She said it would be a celebration of all things local and all things olive.
Attendees will be able to take a walk through the grove and learn about the olive pruning and harvest methods.
"We'll explain our pruning process, so if people at home want to prune their olive trees we'll try and help them with that," Ms Hollick said.
Plus attendees can join workshops where they will learn how to taste olive oil and make salad dressings, and wander through market stalls filled with local produce like jams and chutneys, and of course, olive beauty products and olive wood goods.
"It will just be a really fun day out on the farm, lots of wide open spaces for kids to run around in, face painting, games, and grove walking tours," Ms Hollick said.
She also hoped the festival would shed light on mysteries surrounding the industry, saying that not all olive oils were made the same, and consumers could be buying something labelled as extra virgin olive oil, even though it might not be.
"What we produce here, and what most of the South Australian olive producers do produce is extra virgin olive oil, which is quite literally just freshly squeezed olives," she said.
An Olive SA Gala Dinner, curated by Masterchef All Star Callum Hann and including olives in every course, will be held on the Saturday night as precursor to Sunday's festival.
If you are wondering how to make use olives in dessert, Ms Hollick said Mr Hann would be making a black pepper meringue with bay oil, berries and a crème fraiche moose, though she shared a simple olive dessert that she enjoyed just in case that was a bit complex.
"One of the delights I have found is a drizzle of lemon olive oil on ice cream, nice and simple and it's wonderful," she said.
The festival has come about after Olive's SA received a grant from the Building Better Regions Fund.
To find out more about the South Australian Olive Festival visit https://www.peninsulaprovidore.net.au/visit
