Check out all the sporting action that took place on the tennis courts, cricket fields and bowling greens on Saturday, October 15.
The Victor Harbor Cricket Club played their first home match of the season, on their brand new turf pitch against Mount Compass in the B grade.
Encounter Bay Bowling Club hosted Willunga for the division two open pennants games, in division four Encounter Bay Blue played Willunga and Encounter Bay Gold played Victor Harbor. They also hosted Myponga for the division six games.
In the first round of the Great Southern Tennis Association 2022/23 season seniors games Victor Harbor hosted Port Elliot for the Open Age A Doubles.
See results from these games, and more from Monday, October 17.
