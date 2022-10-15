The Times
Photos

A weekend of sporting action, tennis, cricket, bowls

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 15 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Check out all the sporting action that took place on the tennis courts, cricket fields and bowling greens on Saturday, October 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.