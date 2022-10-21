Which candidate will lead the next District Council of Yankalilla?

Constituents eligible to vote in the District Council of Yankalilla region, unlike other areas, will not elect a Mayor.
Instead, they will elect four councillors to represent the Field Ward and five councillors to represent the Light Ward.
At the first council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, the newly elected council members will vote for a chairperson, who will act as Mayor.
Though they are not campaigning to become Mayor, someone has to fill the position, and so The Times reached out to each candidate to see if they would be interested in the top job if elected to Council.
Current councillors vying for re-election Leon Zarins, Glen Rowlands and Bill Verway said they would seriously consider standing for the roll if they made it back onto Council.
Mr Zarins is the current Deputy Mayor and said he had the skills to become the next Mayor.
"I have extensive experience in management in both public and private sectors and bring a wealth of life experience, empathy and a positive and proactive approach to Council. If re-elected, any appointment to the position of Mayor is up to a vote by the elected body. I am available if required to fulfil this role," he said.
Retired Mayor Mr Rowlands said if re-elected, he would see who else was on Council before making his decision.
"I retired from the Mayoral role in 2021; therefore would be looking at the composition of the new council before making this decision," he said.
Mr Verway also said the decision would rest with whoever was elected to Council.
"If I should be re-elected and am approached to run for the position of Mayor, I will give this serious consideration," he said.
Darryl Houston, Peter O'Neil, Wayne Gibbs, Shane Grocke, and Gavin Denton all said they had no interest in becoming Mayor.
David Olsson, Simon Rothwell, Davina Quirke, Tim Moffat, Ed Verco, Michele Shaughnessy, Lawrence Polomka and Simon Reed were contacted for comment.
