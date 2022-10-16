Two car crash at Wirrina Cove has emergency services on scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at Wirrina Cove.
Two cars collided on Main South Road, Wirrina Cove at about 10.30am on Sunday 16 October.
The road is blocked to all traffic while emergency services clear the scene.
This road closure may impact on traffic heading to and from the SeaLink Ferry terminal at Cape Jervis.
Detours are in place via Delamere.
Updates to follow.
