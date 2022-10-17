Two-car crash at Wirrina Cove sees four people hospitalised

Four people were taken to Flinders Medical Centre after a two car crash at Wirrina Cove on Sunday, October 16.
At about 10.30am a Kluger and an Audi collided on Main South Road, which saw the road closed and detours in place for several hours.
The driver of the Kluger was a 74-year-old man from overseas, his passenger was a 73-year-old woman, the Audi driver was a 46-year-old man, with a passenger in his 50s.
Everyone involved in the accident was taken to hospital, the passengers were airlifted, while the divers travelled by road. No injuries were considered life threatening.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
