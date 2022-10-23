The Times
Council Elections

District Council of Yankalilla candidates say they will ensure community is heard

SC
By Sophie Conlon
October 23 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Times asked nominees how they would ensure the community's needs and wants were heard and understood. Picture by Sophie Conlon

There are varying opinions in the Yankalilla and surrounding communities regarding decisions that the current District Council made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.