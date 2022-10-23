District Council of Yankalilla candidates say they will ensure community is heard

"I will commit to meeting with residents over the entire district -Myponga, Myponga Beach, Inman Valley, Parawa, Wirrina, Second Valley, Rapid Bay, Delamere, Cape Jervis and everywhere in between, to listen to their needs and represent them to them to the best of my ability. To gain for them their fair share of council services and expenditure. Developing township plans in conjunction with residents will be an important way forward so the middle ground is reached and all residents can see and be involved with what is planned in their area over the next five years," he said.