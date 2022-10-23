District Council of Yankalilla candidates say they will ensure community is heard

There are varying opinions in the Yankalilla and surrounding communities regarding decisions that the current District Council made.
Because of this, some community members hold a negative view of the council and believe their wants and needs have not been met.
The Times asked nominees how they would ensure the community's needs and wants were heard and understood.
Leon Zarins said open communication was essential, but there would always be some opposition in a democratic society.
"Provided that all community members have adequate opportunity to fully express their opinions and fully understand all aspects of proposals, I believe the impact on those closely impacted can be minimised. Open communication is essential at all times," he said.
Darryl Houston said people everywhere in the district should have their voices heard.
"I will commit to meeting with residents over the entire district -Myponga, Myponga Beach, Inman Valley, Parawa, Wirrina, Second Valley, Rapid Bay, Delamere, Cape Jervis and everywhere in between, to listen to their needs and represent them to them to the best of my ability. To gain for them their fair share of council services and expenditure. Developing township plans in conjunction with residents will be an important way forward so the middle ground is reached and all residents can see and be involved with what is planned in their area over the next five years," he said.
Peter O'Neil said councillors would make decisions based on community consultation and feedback provided to them.
Glen Rowlands said the council should find a way to get information into the public domain without too much overload.
"Community knowledge about council decisions is sometimes skewed because the factual information is not read. The challenge is to look at ways to get the information out to the public without information overload," he said.
Wayne Gibbs said more than the legal requirements needed to be met.
"True and open consultation is needed, not just undertaking to meet legal requirements to projects already decided upon. There needs to be a genuine interest in what the community is saying," he said.
Bill Verway thought the council needed to build a better relationship with the community.
"It is going to take building up trust within the community to heal the polarisation that has resulted from the major projects," he said.
Shane Grocke said communication was the key to ensuring the community was heard.
"We can utilise several facets, including face-to-face, e-mail and Facebook - I'd like to use these tools to find more community information, as well as utilise the already existing Consultative Bodies for their feedback," he said.
Gavin Denton said he had been door-knocking to learn more about the community and their needs.
"Since Mid-July, I have door knocked on a good part of the Light Ward and spoken to residents. I listened to their concerns. I found almost 65 per cent were not happy with the Normanville Foreshore project. When I asked what about the project, they didn't like, I received a variety of answers, but the overwhelming two replies were; too much money spent, and they did not like the design and wanted the Kiosk/ Café on the ground floor. Only four were prepared to have the building developed as planned. Others asked about standard maintenance issues overdue," he said.
David Olsson, Simon Rothwell, Davina Quirke, Tim Moffat, Ed Verco, Michele Shaughnessy, Lawrence Polomka and Simon Reed were contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.