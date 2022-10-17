City of Victor Harbor council candidates discuss budget, debt

At the recent Meet the Candidates Forum run by the City of Victor Harbor, several council nominees and community members shared they were concerned with the amount of council debt.
Some candidates shared their thoughts on eliminating debt, but not all did and so The Times asked all candidates how they would work to reduce it.
According to the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget on June 30 2022, the council's debt was $6,758,257.
At the forum on October 5, incumbent Mayor Moira Jenkins shared the debt sat at around $8 million.
Stewart Burns thought there was too much confusion surrounding the debt levels and said the true figure needed to be discovered before a new council could work to reduce it.
"A new council needs to undertake an independent audit of the true financial state of the council, which areas are incurring the cost blowouts, and why. Only then can a new council determine the appropriate actions to start reducing councils debt levels and what money the council has to deliver services to the community," he said.
Brayden Mann said the council needed to continue responsibly managing its debt levels, but not all debt was negative.
"Debt can be a tool to spread the cost of major projects across multiple generations of users. How will a Council who is so against any debt ever deliver the community's much desired new Sport and Recreation Precinct?" he said.
Rob Reynolds thought the debt was relatively stable, and a new council should be cautious about increasing it.
"If the debt of $6.7mill is a correct figure, it only represents 18 per cent of annual revenue if the Council income from rates is $38mill. Contextually, this is not a large figure as it compares quite favourably with our national debt. If Australia's net debt to GDP were only 18 per cent, that would be considered low by international standards. The capacity to increase debt should be the subject of caution in these troubled times," he said.
Carlos Quaremba said the new council should prioritise essential services and debt reduction.
"The council must learn to do the basics first and do them well. We have an ageing infrastructure that needs attention. Preventative maintenance is always better than reactionary. Learn to finish one project before you start another. Do not over-stretch your resources," he said.
Marilyn Henderson said working to reduce the current debt level was already outlined in the council's Long Term Financial Plan.
Megan Storer said she wants a new council to focus on low-risk- high-reward projects.
"In CVH development plans, they say they want to reduce our debt. I say we're yet to see action on that. In addition, some loans need to be repaid in the coming years. So let's stop acting like we have expendable funds. Instead, focus on lower-risk projects with greater, quicker rewards," she said.
John Milner said he would focus on the expenditure side and the efficiency of the council's delivery of services to the community.
"I would investigate whether there is an ongoing need for the continued engagement of consultants, including legal. Having had employment in both public service and private enterprise, I believe that in-house skills within organisations could be drawn upon, nurtured and developed, with resulting economies. I am acutely aware of the feeling within the community of the level of rates, and would be looking to contain them to reasonable levels." he said.
Angela Schiller said a reduced capital works budget would see debt levels reduced.
"The current 22/23 budget has $17 million allocated for capital works, with approximately $8 million spent on the Main Street upgrade. This has been a major project. Simply by reducing the capital works budget back to more normal levels, we can reduce debt," she said.
David Kemp said he believed the council could always find efficiencies to reduce the debt level in any financial year.
James Bruce and Timothy Mitchell both refused to comment.
Nick McKenzie, Malcolm Watson, Carol Schofield, Michael Quinton, Marty Alsford, Andrew Robertson, and Bailey Hames were approached for comment.
While Angelique Delaney will appear on the ballot, she has dropped out of the running and was not contacted.
