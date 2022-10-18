City of Victor Harbor council candidates value independent thought

Some community members are concerned there are factions and voting blocks on the current City of Victor Harbor council, though the council has refuted this claim.
At the recent Meet the Candidates Forum held on October 5, candidates were keen to express that they were running independently, despite other candidates and attendees saying otherwise.
The Times reached out to the mayoral candidates to ask if they were endorsing anyone and to the candidates to see if they had any alliances.
Moira Jenkins said she worried when people spoke about 'teams' and 'factions', and it was important every councillor was independent and assess issues on their merits with a wide range of community members.
"As Mayor, I will continue to support the whole council and every Member. Part of my legislated job as Mayor is to ensure that all councillors follow the meeting procedures in the Chamber and abide by the Local Government Act. I will continue to carry out that role, addressing inappropriate behaviours in the Chamber, no matter who the councillor is, and helping to develop a respectful and professional council - we will all be in this together," she said.
Peter Charles said he would be happy to work with whoever was elected if he became Mayor.
"All the council candidates at the Meet the Candidates Forum presented a worthy argument as to why they should be elected and it is for the public to decide which candidates they choose to represent them," he said.
Nick Hayles said the community should elect people with a vision for our future and the energy to carry it.
"I can see a future of dynamic change for our community. But, to deliver this, we will need councillors who aren't caught in the trap of thinking council is just rates, roads and rubbish," he said.
Stewart Burns said he was not part of a 'pre-organised nefarious cartel' and his alliance would be to the residents and ratepayers of Victor Harbor.
"I would hope all elected councillors would be able to work together for the benefit of Victor Harbor. In the past, there have been divisions, factions and perceptions of voting blocs that a new & fresh council won't have," he said.
Brayden Mann said he was not involved in an alliance and would 'continue to work in a professional and respectable way with whomever the community elects.'
Rob Reynolds referred to his speech at the Meet the Candidates forum and said he was 'totally independent.'
Carlos Quaremba said he had no allegiance with any candidates but to the people in the region.
"My allegiance will be to the residents and ratepayers of the City of Victor Harbor to deliver them the council they have been missing and duly pay for," he said.
Marilyn Henderson said she did not have an alliance with any other candidates for the City of Victor Harbor.
While Megan Storer said she admired other candidates, she was not in an alliance with anyone.
"I admire my fellow candidates universally for all their different strengths and quirks, and I've enjoyed meeting almost all of them recently. However, I am not close enough to anyone to be in an alliance with them, and I value my independent thought," she said.
John Milner said he was not part of a lobby group or several candidates exercising "group think".
"I am an independent thinker with skills acquired from life and work experiences. Therefore, I do not have an alliance with any other candidate," he said.
Angela Schiller confirmed she was completely independent.
"I have been getting to know all of the candidates and what they stand for. No matter who gets in, I will happily work with them. Differing opinions are good for democracy. It's important that professional and respectful debate occurs in the Chamber," she said.
David Kemp said he would work with whoever was elected to the best of his ability.
James Bruce and Timothy Mitchell both refused to comment.
Nick McKenzie, Malcolm Watson, Carol Schofield, Michael Quinton, Marty Alsford, Andrew Robertson, and Bailey Hames were approached for comment.
While Angelique Delaney will appear on the ballot, she has dropped out of the running and was not contacted.
