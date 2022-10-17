Ruf scores hole-in-one at Links Lady Bay

1st- Jackie M & Heather S 44
2nd- April R & Ros H 42
3rd- Leila A & Luanne H V 41
4th- Super Sue &Gail S 41
Congratulations to Leo Ruf, who scored a hole-in-one on the 15th
1st- Sunny Kookana 39
2nd- Marcus Ramsay 38
3rd- Paul Groves V 38
4th- Gary Lamerton 37, who scored an Eagle on the 7th
5th- Rob Alldritt 36
6th- John Haynes 36
1st- Steve Klenner V 41
2nd- Hudson Brown V 40
3rd- Michael Stevens V 38
4th- Sam Van Der Viles V 37
1st - Simon Lawrence 39
2nd - Michael Rumsewicz 38
3rd - Matt Tabe 38
Mens Stableford Wht T's B Grade
1st - Adam Jennings 39
2nd - Michael Adair 35
3rd - John Fletcher 35
Mens Stableford Wht Blue T's C Grade
1st - Jeff Wray 43
2nd - Daniel Brown V 42
3rd - Briley Gibbs V 39
Saturday Mixed 15th Oct
Ladies Stableford Red T's
1st - Carol Cotton 38
2nd - Alana Bosco-White 35
3rd - Jenni Lock 32
Saturday Mixed 15th Oct - NTP's
6th - LADY BAY HOTEL - A Grade - Tim Dare Peter Leonello
8th - NORMY MITRE 10 - B Grade - Kenton Day Ron McBride
15th MAUDIE & FOX - C Grade - Jeff Wray Alana Bosco-White
17th - YANK HOTEL - Ladies - Jenni Lock Nigel Turner
9TH - NEW TERRY GC - Longest Putt - Ray Barlow Ron McBride
