Bahnert and Bastian on top at Victor Harbor Golf Club

Thirty-one ladies and 119 men came out for a hit at the Victor Harbor Golf Club on Saturday, October 15.
A grade
1st Sue Bastian +6
2nd Marie Wickstein +4
B grade
1st Heather Doolette +2
2nd Mia John -1
C grade
1st Kay White +2
2nd Chris Rebbeck +1
Nearest to Pin
1st Ros Henderson
3rd Linda Hodgson
7th Lily Harris
10th Kathy Haese
14th Kathy Haese
A grade
1st Barrie Bahnert +4 C/B
2nd Alfredo Cappela +4 C/B
3rd Ashley Doyle +4
B grade
1st Bob Weber +5 C/B
2nd Andrew Baker +5
3rd Mick Fiddes +3
C grade
1st Mike Paluszkiewicz +5
2nd Tu Clarke +2 C/B
3rd Rob Parkyn +2
Nearest to Pin
3rd Mick Fiddes
7th Grant Walker
10th Stuart Hincksman
14th Pat White
