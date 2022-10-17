She Sails program successful launch at Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club

The She Sails Season Launch and Come 'n Try event was a great start to the Women's Sailing Program at the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club.
This event saw seven new women coming out to try their skill at Sailing.
They came with plenty of enthusiasm and varying degrees of sailing experience.
The She Sails program encourages all women to come sailing for the first time or return to the sport after an absence or those already active to improve their skills.
Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club (GRYC) women were there to greet 'n meet and support women who are looking forward to the challenge of sailing.
The wind was low, about 7 to 10 knots with the sun trying to come through the clouds.
The Commodore, Chris Reiffel opened the morning session with a warm welcome and stressed the importance of the GRYCs Women's Sailing Program in encouraging more women into the Club.
This was followed by an introduction to the program:
Kate Andre provided a PowerPoint presentation outlining parts of a boat, wind effects, tacking and gybing, use of spinnaker and answered lots of questions.
Then the women were allocated boats for the 'Come 'n Try' experience.
Three keel boats and their skippers - Altair [Thanks Drew], Girlzone [Thanks Tricia] and Itsa Rule [Thanks Ali] - took out the new women to give them an experience of what it is like to sail.
Many were given the helm, the main sheet or the jib to practise their skills.
Two Sabre dinghies, that are part of the fleet for the She Sails program, were out on the water as well, dusting off their cobwebs in readiness for our new season.
In addition, three club members, who had recently obtained their Power Boat certificates, managed the support vessel under the direction of Peter. [Thanks Peter]
Women put their names down for a variety of future practical sessions, 'introduction to race starts' and 'rope workshops' etc which were later tallied to provide a plan for our program.
A terrific start and a lot of fun had by GRYC She Sails: getting more women confident and involved in sailing.
Many thanks to Bleasdale wines for their sponsorship of this program
