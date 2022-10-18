She Is Seen comes to Victor Harbor in celebration of every body

Do not be alarmed if you see underwear-clad women roaming around Victor Harbor this weekend.
More than 170 women will be walking the streets of Victor Harbor in their black bras and undies in celebration of the perfect imperfection that is every body.
This is the annual She Is Seen Festival that was created in 2018 by Middleton woman Libby Tozer.
READ MORE
Ms Tozer said the festival was a combination of an arts event as well as a life-changing opportunity for those who take part.
"She Is Seen Movement has become a community of incredible humans with a shared vision to shift perceptions and change the damaging narrative that contributes anyone feeling like they are not enough, that there is something that needs to be fixed, morphed or cured before we are enough, before we are worthy of been seen, heard and taking up space," she said.
"The festival will also raise funds for some amazing women's causes."
The festival will run all day on Saturday, October 22, and for the first time it will take place in the heart of Victor Harbor, starting at the Victor Harbor Artisan Markets.
Throughout the day there will be flash mobs highlighting body positivity, live music and cinema magic in Victa Cinemas.
Participants will also take part in several major photoshoots that show how perfectly imperfect every body is.
The festival was possible thanks to the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, Country Arts SA, Regional Arts Australia, SteamRanger, Victa Cinema, and the City of Victor Harbor.
Previously the festival has been held in Port Elliot and McLaren Vale, and since it began more than 500 women have bared all in the name of body positivity.
There are still a few tickets available, if you want to be involved or for more information visit https://sheisseen.com.au/
