Three McLaren Vale wineries recognised at SA Wine Tourism Awards

Three McLaren Vale wineries were recognised at the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards, which celebrated wine tourism and awarded excellence in South Australia's wineries and wine tourism experiences.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Claire Scriven said it was fantastic to see world-class experiences on our doorstep.
"Congratulations to these seven winners on their world-class wine tourism experiences right here in our backyard," she said.
"It's fantastic to be able to recognise our world leading wine makers from South Australia, which is undoubtedly Australia's premier wine state."
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison was also complimentary of the winners.
"The range of winners recognised in the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards showcase the high quality of innovation, sustainability and tourism experiences across South Australia's wine tourism industry," she said.
Beresford Estate won the Wine Tourism Accommodation award, for their 5-star tourism accredited destination which provides the highest standard of luxury accommodation in the premier McLaren Vale wine region.
Oliver's Taranga Vineyards were joint winners of the Wine Tourism Services award, with Torbreck Vintners, Barossa.
The category awarded a cellar door experience that stood out as memorable and the venue offered a personal experience that sets it apart from its competitors.
Oliver's Taranga Vineyards is a sixth-generation family-owned business in the heart of McLaren Vale.
The Oliver family produces a collection of small batch, handcrafted wines from their 100 hectare property, hosting guests in their heritage cottage cellar door.
Beach Road Wines was the winner of the Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices award, which recognised wineries or vineyards that implemented environmental practices and sustainable innovations or developments that aim to enhance the visitor experience.
For owners Briony and Tony Hoare their alfresco restaurant among the vines has spectacular panoramic views over McLaren Vale and sustainability is at the heart of the entire operation.
"This year, the awards had an increased focus on sustainability, highlighting the growing importance of sustainable practices across all areas of wine production and in tourism experiences," Ms Scriven said.
Ms Bettison said the wine industry was a vital part of South Australia's regional tourism industry.
"Wine tourism is a vital part of South Australia's tourism industry, particularly for regional areas of the state." she said
"Nearly 60 per cent of the total $6.2 billion in visitor economy expenditure in the year to December 2021 - including wine tourism - was spent in regional South Australia."
The awards are part of South Australia's membership in the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network. Membership to the network acknowledges excellence in grape and wine production and highlights the world's finest wine tourism regions.
This recognises South Australia as one of the top wine producers and wine destinations in the world and benchmarks against prestigious regions such as Bordeaux and the Napa Valley.
Ms Scriven said that at any one time, there are nearly one billion bottles of South Australian wine on tables and in cellars around the world.
"It's estimated that South Australia produces 50 per cent of Australia's bottled wine, and around 80 per cent of Australia's premium wine. In 2020-21, the South Australian wine industry generated $2.8 billion in revenue," she said.
Award winners will go on to represent Adelaide, South Australia at the International Best of Wine Tourism Awards. The international awards will be presented in Mendoza, Argentina as part of the Great Wine Capitals Annual Meeting and Conference from 30 October to 3 November 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.