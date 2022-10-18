Local recycling depot looks to expand services, seeks community feedback

South Coast Recycling & Scrap Metal Co, the Fleurieu Peninsula's only authorised outlet for cashing in bottles and cans is investigating the feasibility of providing regular collection services.
With depots in Victor Harbor, Goolwa and Yankalilla, the company is now looking to expand their services, and is surveying the community to see if it would be worthwhile.
Plus as an extra incentive, all survey respondents will be entered into a draw to win $200.
READ MORE:
Managing director Grant Levy said if the survey showed enough interest, colour-coded and branded wheelie bins would be issued to participants, these bins would be collected regularly through an online booking process.
"Each bin would need to have a minimum of 200 deposit bottles and cans to make the collection worthwhile," he said.
"Naturally, as we need to pay for staff, equipment and management of the collection, the price paid for each item would need to be less than the standard 10c."
If adopted, participants would pay a deposit of $45 for the bin, which would be collected monthly if a collection was booked online.
It is proposed the wheelie bin would be scanned in and out of a home address and picked up at the kerbside on a designated day or week of the month.
This pickup scanning process would enable the company to know which bin was picked up so a direct payment could be made.
Similar services are already offered by the company to hospitality businesses across the Fleurieu.
Mr Levy said the program could also benefit local community groups or charities too.
"We know some people would like to see their bottle and can money go to a charity, like the Salvation Army or Fleurieu Community Foundation, or perhaps even to help out another friend or relative," he said.
"The collection would mean participants could nominate the bank account where the funds would be deposited. This could be their own, a friend or family member's account, or even a charity organisation account."
The survey is available online or a paper copy can be picked up at one of the three local depots, the prize draw will take place on Friday November 18.
For more information and to find the survey, visit http://www.southcoastrecycle.com.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.