A stalwart member of the Victor Harbor Cricket Club Sean Medlen says he could not imagine life without cricket.
Medlen began his more than 50 year career when he was 10-years-old, playing at Aldgate.
He also played at Gympie, Dolby and Encounter Bay, but found his community when he joined the Victor Harbor Cricket Club, where he has been a member for almost 40 years.
During his time at the club, Medlen has played in the A, B, and C grades, acted as captain for all grades, been a committee member and also served as club president.
"I was president for three or four years and have been on the committee for 20 odd years," he said.
Medlen said he loved cricket because of the great atmosphere all cricket players contributed to.
"It's the camaraderie with players," he said.
"It's not necessarily a young man's game, so as you get a bit older you can still play, where in some other sports you get too old, and a bit too slow."
Known on the field for his spin bowling, Medlen said everyone liked to be competitive, but they were not playing for sheep stations.
"I still enjoy bowling and still try to be competitive," he said.
"It's more about encouraging people to enjoy the game so they'll keep coming back and hopefully enjoy it as much as I have."
Now one of the older players on the B grade, Medlen said it was great to play seniors games with the young lads, who he had coached when they were juniors.
"It's good to see their development from when they were young kids to adults now and it's really pleasing to see them enjoy their cricket mainly and to perform well," he said.
Someone he especially enjoys playing with is his son Harrison, and previously his son Benjamin.
"I have been able to play with my two sons, and still play with one of them now, so that makes it interesting playing," he said.
Though he might not have another 50 years in him, Medlen said retirement is not on the horizon.
This is because he hopes to play for at least another eight years so he could play a game or two of senior cricket with his now 6-year-old grandson Arlo.
"I always said to my grandson, he's just started Milo Cricket, that I would like to play a game of seniors cricket with him, so that's my goal," he said.
"If I'm still going strong I might be able to play with him."
Medlen said he was looking forward to the future of the cricket club, and it was great to see a turf pitch installed and the introduction of a junior girls team this year.
"The cricket club is heading in the right direction and if I can contribute or be involved in some way then I will try and make Victor Harbor Cricket Club relevant in the future," he said.
