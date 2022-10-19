The Times
Meet the Locals

Sean Medlen is known for his spin bowling and his great love of cricket

SC
By Sophie Conlon
October 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Medlen is known on the field for his spin bowling and off the field for his great love of the game. Picture by Sophie Conlon

A stalwart member of the Victor Harbor Cricket Club Sean Medlen says he could not imagine life without cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.