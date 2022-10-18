The Times

Bittersweet win as Peregrines, Kestrels face off

Updated October 18 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:02pm
Minka Macauley of the Peregrines took three wickets. Picture supplied

In round one of the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association 2022-23 season, Eastern Falcons' two teams, the Kestrels and the Falcons, faced off at Strathalbyn Oval on Sunday, October 16.

