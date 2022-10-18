Bittersweet win as Peregrines, Kestrels face off

In round one of the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association 2022-23 season, Eastern Falcons' two teams, the Kestrels and the Falcons, faced off at Strathalbyn Oval on Sunday, October 16.
It was the first time about half of the players had played in the purple, after the club expanded from one team to two following its inaugural season.
The Kestrels won the toss and elected to bat, with Jacinta Coulter and Dani Brown opening.
The Kestrels finished their 20 overs with 5/91, and Mikayla Carruthers top scored with 31.
Minka Macauley took three wickets.
Rebecca Hull and Holly Santibanez opened the batting for the Peregrines.
Santibanez was the last wicket to fall of the Peregrines' innings and hit a game-high 36 runs.
The Peregrines won the game in the 19th over, finishing with 4/93.
The Kestrels' bowlers shared the wickets with no bowler taking multiple wickets.
