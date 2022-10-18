Myponga-Sellicks tops A grade ladder after GSCA round 2

It was another one-dayer for round two of the Great Southern Cricket Association A grade teams, played on Saturday, October 15.
Playing at home and winning the toss it was a sure win for Goolwa, who elected to bat first when they played Port Elliot.
Goolwa set the scene scoring 126 runs in 40 overs, Andy Evans and Samuel Carlyle were standout batsmen, scoring a combined 48 runs. Port Elliot's Simon Donaldson bowled three wickets
Port Elliot was beaten by only 11 runs, with Colby Whitbourne scoring 28 before getting caught out by Tim Stewart. Goolwa's Josh Jones and Jayden Crees each bowled three wickets.
Goolwa 7/126(40) def Port Elliot 10/115(39)
Noarlunga hosted Willunga and won the toss, electing to bowl and leaving Willunga all out at 77 runs, Simon Roberts scored almost half the runs, finishing up with 31 after he was caught out by Jack Langdon. Noarlunga's Benjamin Stewart-Tonkin and Travis Bronstein both took three wickets.
When the home side came into bat, captain Jason Scarff came out looking to win, finishing the game not out at 37. Willunga's Simon Roberts took three wickets.
Noarlunga 6/79(35.4) def Willunga 10/77(37.4)
Playing at home, Myponga-Sellicks won the toss and chose to bowl when they hosted Yankalilla.
Yankalilla was all out at 27.2 overs, with 71 runs. Douglas Jones scored 21 runs before he was caught out by Kobe Dooley. Myponga-Sellicks Vice Captain Vince Nizzola took out three wickets.
Batting second, the home side was able to come in hot and win by five runs. Ryan Haverty took 24 runs not out. Yankalilla's Ryan Borlace and Aaron Smith both took two wickets.
Myponga-Sellicks 5/76(28.5) def Yankalilla 10/71(27.2)
Encounter Bay hosted McLaren District, the home side won the toss and elected to bowl.
McLaren Districts took it in their stride, with opening batsmen Justin Twartz and Anthony Natale both gaining 32 runs. Bay's bowler Kieran Garrett took two wickets. After scoring 151 runs McLaren declared the innings.
It was a tough chase for the home side, who finished all out and lost by 42 runs. Bay's batter Cameron Lintern scored the most runs of the game at 47, before being bowled out by Jim Ryan.
Encounter Bay 10/109(36.4) def by McLaren Districts 6/151(40)
Aldinga travelled to Mount Compass, where they won the toss and chose to bat.
Aldinga's Wade Sutherland had a successful innings, scoring several fours and sixes, before being caught out by Bailey Baldock at 35 runs. But after 33.3 overs and 108 runs the away team was all out.
Chasing the score the Bulldogs came out to win. Opening batsman Paul Barrett finished not out at 42 runs, almost half of the final 114. Only five Compass batsmen hit the pitch before the innings was declared.
Mt Compass 3/114(31) def Aldinga 10/108(33.3)
