The success of the weekend's premier of 'Beauty and the Beast' is a nod to the abundance of novice talent in the Hills and Fleurieu region, which the South Coast Choral and Arts Society (SCCAS) has worked hard to cultivate over it's 72 years in operation.
When asked why Beauty and the Beast was chosen, assistant director Julie Kelly said it was one of the best ways SCCAS knew how to engage a younger than average audience and production team.
First-time director, Eloise Morriss from Victor Harbor is only 20-years-old, but her passion for theatre, music and dance have combined to produce a matinée performance that reviewer's are calling a "must-see", with 480 tickets sold over the weekend.
Morriss is joined by SCCAS president Julie Kelly, who's foray into off-stage work as assistant director is premised by 20+ years experience in musical theatre.
"I've been a little like a mother during rehearsals," Ms Kelly laughs.
The stellar ensemble, lead cast and production team are of similar ages and come from across the Hills and Fleurieu region.
For many of them, this is the first time working in a major musical theatre production.
"All the leads are young," Ms Kelly said.
"The cast have been very enthusiastic and dedicated... [Beauty and the Beast] is a big commitment, but the team have worked really well together and that's evident when they're on stage," she said.
Belle, the Beauty and the story's heroine, is played by Victor Harbor local Jemmah Sims, Gaston is played by Sean Kelley, who is just 17-years-old from Tooperang, the Beast is played by Chris Stevenson and Lefou by Lukas Barker, who recently graduated only to join the production team and double as principle costume design and construction engineer.
"It was really special that Lukas could join Merelyne Young and Heather Morris in costuming," said Ms Kelly.
"The costuming for Beauty and the Beast is complicated... But the production team have done a phenomenal job and we've received lots of positive comments... even for Madame de Garderobe and for Chip," she laughs.
The troupes are joined by choreographer Emily-Jo Davidson, as well as musical director Katie Marshall and renowned Adelaide conductor Tom Sulda who together lead the 15-member strong concert band, despite having just made their inaugural performance in November last year.
"Katie did an excellent job of organising the orchestra and guiding vocals... achieving a balance of sound with the ensemble is a lot of work," Ms Kelly said.
Beauty and the Beast will continue performances until the end of October and are hoping for a full house, so spread the word!
