The South Coast Choral and Arts Society's Beauty and the Beast debuted on the weekend with a stellar young cast

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:05am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:52pm
Victor Harbor local Jemmah Sims plays Belle, the heroine in Beauty and the Beast. Picture supplied

The success of the weekend's premier of 'Beauty and the Beast' is a nod to the abundance of novice talent in the Hills and Fleurieu region, which the South Coast Choral and Arts Society (SCCAS) has worked hard to cultivate over it's 72 years in operation.

