House of the Week | Down by the riverside

On the upper level you will find the other two bedrooms. The main bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in robe and direct access to the two-way bathroom. There is also a second living space which includes a bonus built in kitchenet and direct access onto the excellent sheltered balcony which also has an inside/outside style kitchen bench plus a ceiling fan making it the perfect spot to enjoy social gatherings day or night. Set in such a great location and with a welcoming modern feel, this home offers an ideal relaxed place to call home.