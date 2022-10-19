House of the Week | Down by the riverside

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
On entering this home, you appreciate the feeling of space generated by a welcoming entrance and tastefully tiled passage the leads to the light, air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living area.
The kitchen section includes a generous island bench, dishwasher, electric oven, good storage plus pantry. This area and the inclusive living dining area has direct access to the private rear courtyard. Also on the ground level is second generous bedroom with built in robe and ceiling fan, a full bathroom with a large shower, bath, toilet, and linen cupboard plus under stair storage, separate laundry with a built-in cupboard, secure direct access into the double garage with bonus rear roller door.
On the upper level you will find the other two bedrooms. The main bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in robe and direct access to the two-way bathroom. There is also a second living space which includes a bonus built in kitchenet and direct access onto the excellent sheltered balcony which also has an inside/outside style kitchen bench plus a ceiling fan making it the perfect spot to enjoy social gatherings day or night. Set in such a great location and with a welcoming modern feel, this home offers an ideal relaxed place to call home.
