Strathalbyn Police are currently investigating the theft of rare and valuable antiques.
The items were stolen from a Strathalbyn home last month, some time between Thursday, September 15 and Saturday, September 29.
The house was broken into and numerous antiques were stolen, including 16th century Japanese and Chinese swords and copper pots and pans.
Other stolen items include war medals, a Flintlock longarm with a mother-of-pearl detail, and a brass dragon vase.
Anyone with any information in regards to the theft, or anyone who sees the items for sale has been asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.