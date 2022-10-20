The Times
Police investigating theft of rare and valuable antiques in Strathalbyn

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 20 2022 - 10:30pm
Antique items stolen from Strathalbyn home. Picture: File

Strathalbyn Police are currently investigating the theft of rare and valuable antiques.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

