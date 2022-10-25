The Times

Victor Harbor VIEW Club seeks new members

By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:17am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:38pm
The Victor Harbor VIEW Club is a social and volunteer group which promotes a sense of purpose for members through creating friendships and supporting the education of disadvantaged Australian children, through the Smith Family Foundation.

