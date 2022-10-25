Victor Harbor VIEW Club seeks new members

The Victor Harbor VIEW Club is a social and volunteer group which promotes a sense of purpose for members through creating friendships and supporting the education of disadvantaged Australian children, through the Smith Family Foundation.
Club secretary Jennie Politis explained the club was currently supporting four students to attend school through the Smith Family Learning for Life program.
"Currently we have four students that we sponsor through school," she said.
"We've had students from the Learning for Life program come back to speak to us and their at university and that's really rewarding, just to see how valuable the support has been.
"That's what it's about, giving every child an opportunity, even when they are not necessarily able to have that opportunity, we think it's important." she said.
Always on the hunt for new members, the group meets at least twice a month, once for their formal meeting and then again for a casual coffee and chat.
At their meetings, the ladies enjoy a lunch at the Middleton Tavern, hear all about how VIEW is going, plan upcoming fundraisers and hear from a local person about their life and career.
Ms Politis said they also visited other VIEW Clubs and had other outings, such as op-shop days.
Club president Margaret Watkins said more members were needed so they could continue their work.
"We need more members, and we need younger members," she said.
"We used to do a lot of visiting other clubs, but as the membership's gone down and the people have got older they don't want to travel as much, so we've sort of been a bit isolated the past few years, and COVID didn't help of course.
"We need to get back to that, more involvement."
Ms Watkins said the main purpose of the group was to raise money for the Smith Family, and making friends was a bonus.
"Education starts with the little ones, the families that they support, they need the money. Their low income, one parent and their disadvantaged, so we're sort of helping them up the ladder," she said.
With VIEW standing for the Voice, Interests and education of Women, the club is also in the throes of organising their 2023 Fleurieu Women's Community Awards.
Coinciding with International Women's Day, the awards will celebrate three Fleurieu women doing great things in the community, through the Young Female Ambassador award, the Community Volunteer award and the Inspirational Business Woman award.
Nominations for these awards are now open, nomination forms are available at the Finniss Electorate Office, 71 Victoria Street, Victor Harbor, or by emailing fleurieuwca@outlook.com
For more information about joining the Victor Harbor VIEW Club, you can call Ms Watkins at 0408 116 739; or email: victorharbor.viewclub@gmail.com
