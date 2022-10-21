More than 500 people have walked around Victor Harbor as part of the Australian Lutheran World Services' (ALWS) Walk My Way program.
Hosted by Encounter Lutheran College, the walk raised money to send children who have been displaced, by wars, natural disasters, and other events, to school.
On Friday, October 21, six schools took part, our local Encounter, Cornerstone College, Immanuel College, Concordia College, Endeavour College and Rivergum Christian College.

Each child registration was $26, which allowed one child to attend school for a whole year. Adult registrations were $52, allowing two children to attend school for a year, plus many donations were made.
The total money raised would not be known for a few days, but on the day, the amount was climbing above $46,500.
Principal Kelvin Grivell said it was great to have the first school based Walk My Way on a school day so students could take part.
"ALWS do a remarkable job ... to provide education for young people who would otherwise have no access to it whatsoever, as well as other remarkable work," he said.
"I am really grateful to the Encounter students, the Encounter community and other school communities who have made the effort to get here, and to raise the funds you have leading up to today."
Participants had the option of walking either 20 kilometres or 13 kilometres, they ventured from the school along Hindmarsh River, around Granite Island, then depending on the distance walked, they either went to Chiton Rocks or headed back to the school.
ALWS Humanitarian Coordinator Peter Egesa said he had witnessed the 'horrible and heartbreaking' things children go through during disasters.
"The UN estimates that there are 89 million refugees and internally displaced people globally, 41 per cent- an equivalent of almost twice the population of Australia- are children," he said.
"This population is likely to increase because of challenges that we are facing throughout the world."
He told participants that these displaced communities can often rely on organisations, like the ALWS, to provide education, food, water, and health services.
"It is through your support that we raise funds to support these communities," he said.
He also encouraged participants to think of the children they would be supporting while they were walking.
Participants were expected back at the school by about 1pm, where they were greeted with a celebration including disco music and local food vans.
