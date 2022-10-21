The Times
Encounter Lutheran helps raise $46K for displaced kid's education

By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:30am
More than 500 people have walked around Victor Harbor as part of the Australian Lutheran World Services' (ALWS) Walk My Way program.

Sophie Conlon

