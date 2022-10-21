Trick or treat locations on the Fleurieu Peninsula| 2022 Guide

Though it might be an American tradition, Halloween and trick or treating is becoming ever popular in Australia and across the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Across the region, many residents take great pride and joy in creating ghastly displays which would delight the young and young at heart, as well as stocking up on products from the lolly aisle to hand out on October 31.
The Times is compiling a list of some of the best places around the Fleurieu to get a sweet treat or fall prey to a trick so people know exactly where to head on the annual search for the best lolly haul.
We will be publishing the list of addresses submitted on our website at www.victorharbortimes.com.au, where it will be updated regularly, and potentially in a print edition of The Times.
Plus, we would love to see all the weird and wonderful costumes on that are worn on Halloween, send us your pictures for a chance to be included in print, to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
If you will be handing out treats on Halloween and you wish to add to the list, fill out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.