Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

AT THE WHARF
Cittaslow Goolwa
Friday, October 28, 5pm-8pm, Arthur Neighbour Reserve. Enjoy music, food and drink, and don't forget your chairs/rugs and dancing shoes, sounds of Matt and the Maniacs , visit https://www.cittaslowgoolwa.com.au
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, October 29, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School, fresh produce, wine & cider; plants, coffee & breakfast. More information at willungafarmersmarket.com.au
HALLOWEEN BINGO
Mount Compass Memorial Hall
Saturday, October 29, 6.30pm-9.30pm, Mount Compass Memorial Hall. $10 includes 1 game card - additional for purchase, numbers limited, food available, bar open, no BYO, prizes including best dressed male and female, tickets at https://mountcompass.org/bingo
WORKING BEE
Yankalilla Community Nursery
Monday, October 31, anytime between 9.30am and 3.00pm at Yankalilla Community Nursery, Yankalilla Council Depot. Help propagate plants that will supply many of the local groups who are revegetating. For information call 8558 3644.
YARN CRAFT
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, October 31, 12.30-3pm at the Goolwa Community Centre. Bring your wool and knit, stitch, crochet and chat. Gold coin donation. For information call 8555 3941
MUSIC CONNECTIONS
Goolwa Community Centre
Tuesday, November 1, 1.30-3.30pm at Goolwa Community Centre. Connect with others through making musing and singing. All welcome, gold coin donation. For information call 8555 3941
QUILTING FUN
Inman Quilters
Tuesday, November 1, 10.30am-2.30pm at the Inman Valley Memorial Hall. Friendship group. Machine and hand quilting, hand crafts, workshops, bi-annual exhibition. Visitors and new members are welcome. For information email secretary.inmanquiltersgroup@gmail.com
