Timely reminder to maintain dam safety

By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 22 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:59am
Regular dam maintenance and inspection is critical to prevent failure and ensure safety. Picture supplied

After the recent near collapse of a dam wall in Echunga, the Hills Fleurieu Landscape Board is reminding landholders of the importance of regular dam monitoring and maintenance.

