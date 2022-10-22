Timely reminder to maintain dam safety

After the recent near collapse of a dam wall in Echunga, the Hills Fleurieu Landscape Board is reminding landholders of the importance of regular dam monitoring and maintenance.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu Team Leader, Water Resources, Paul Wainwright said recent heavy winter and spring rainfall events have created an elevated level of risk with saturated soils and increased runoff.
"With recent heavy rain, we have had significant inflows to dams and we are advising landholders to watch and maintain their dam water levels appropriately, and check spillways are functioning correctly" he said.
Regular inspections can find small problems which can be rectified cost effectively before a large issue, like dam wall failure, occurs.
This protects the environment, downstream neighbours, assets and also prolongs the life of the dam.
Mr Wainwright said the best time for preventative maintenance was in summer, when water levels were low and land was dry.
"It can be as simple as opening a trickle pipe or setting up a siphon to enable some flow to pass down the catchment. This can allow ample water to be stored for farm- use, while also preventing dam wall collapse and having a positive impact to support the ongoing health of the catchment you live and work in," he said.
Mr Wainwright said it was also a reminder that new dams and modifications of existing dams must be approved.
"Some dam maintenance activities have the potential to impact on watercourses and require a water affecting activity permit and it is important to speak with our team before undertaking any modifications to your dam," he said.
"Those who are holding water in dams for primarily aesthetic purposes should also consider their need to retain the same volume of water, and think about releasing some water back into the catchment.
"If you have questions about dam maintenance or interventions you can make to ensure your dam is effective, please visit our website or reach out to our Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu staff. Proper design of dams and implementing works with qualified, experienced contractors is important to get it right and for landholder safety."
The recent dam incident was also a reminder to know what to do in an emergency. Here are a few handy resources for landholders.
The guideline and resources for how to carry out a maintenance inspection and what to do in an emergency situation are available at https://www.ses.sa.gov.au/flood/during-a-flood/dams/
The Department for Environment and Water is the flood hazard leader in South Australia, with further information available at www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/flood
For further information about the management of dams or water affecting activities, contact Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu on 8391 7500 or visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf/water
The South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES) can be reached on 132 500 in the case of a flood or storm emergency.
