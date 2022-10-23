The Times

Road works sees detours in place between Victor Harbor, Yankalilla

By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:58pm
The Department's detours will be on James Track and Bald Hills Road for about six weeks. Picture supplied

Those travelling between Yankalilla and Victor Harbor will need to allow a bit more time for the trip, with the Department of Infrastructure and Transport undertaking an estimated six weeks of road works on Inman Valley Road.

