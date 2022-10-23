Road works sees detours in place between Victor Harbor, Yankalilla

Those travelling between Yankalilla and Victor Harbor will need to allow a bit more time for the trip, with the Department of Infrastructure and Transport undertaking an estimated six weeks of road works on Inman Valley Road.
The works began on Monday, October 24, with the Department upgrading the culvert on Inman Valley Road, adjacent to the junction with Hurrel Road, west of Inman Valley.
During the works a temporary road closure on Inman Valley road, and detours will be in place, but local access will not be interrupted.
Read more:
These upgrades are part of the South Australian Regional Bridge Upgrades, which will see 16 bridges and culverts upgraded around South Australia.
The work will be undertaken between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Fridays, weather permitting. Some weekend work may also be required.
Works for the project will include service relocations, vegetation management and removal, replacement of the existing culvert and installation of new safety barriers and will extend the service life of the structures and improve safety for road users.
Once works are finished the road will reopen with traffic reduced to a single lane, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions will be in place throughout the work area.
Access to properties will be maintained throughout the works wherever possible, with advance notice provided if there is a need to temporarily restrict driveway access.
Some noise disturbance can be expected at times while these works are completed, however the work will be managed to minimise disturbance to nearby properties as much as practically possible.
For information on the works and to keep up to date you can sign up the the Departments updates on their website www.dit.sa.gov.au/SARegionalBridges
For any questions the Department can be contacted at 1300 794 880 or email DIT.Engagement@sa.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.