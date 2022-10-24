Round 3 sees two-dayers return in GSCA

Two-day games have started again in the Great Southern Cricket Association and it was a cracking first week of round three for the A grade on Saturday, October 22.
Encounter Bay hosted Willunga, who took to the pitch first.
After 54.5 overs Willunga was all out for 81 runs. Encounter Bay then took to the pitch and were 1/20 after 15 overs.
At the halfway point it's Encounter Bay 1/20(15) Willunga 10/81(54.5).
Goolwa hosted Noarlunga, with the home team batting first.
They finished the day all out for 120 runs after 67.2 overs, Noarlunga didn't head into bat.
As it stands, next week Noarlunga will chase Goolwa's 10/120(67.2).
Yankalilla hosted Port Elliot, with the away side taking on the batting.
Calling the game after 73 overs, Port Elliot was at 204 runs, with only nine batsmen out
Next week Yankalilla will chase Port Elliot's 9/204(73).
Myponga-Sellicks hosted Mount Compass, with the home side heading into bat first.
After 60.1 overs they were all out for 209 runs and Mount Compass headed into bat, scoring a quick 12 runs off nine overs.
Next week Mount Compass will continue batting and look to chase Myponga-Sellicks' high score.
At the half way point it's Myponga-Sellicks 10/209(60.1) Mount Compass 0/12(9).
Aldinga and McLaren Districts started and finished the round in one day after the game was declared.
Aldinga hosted McLaren Districts, and the home side went into bat first.
McLaren Districts made quick work of scoring wickets, with Aldinga all out for 24 runs after 19 overs.
The away team then took on the batting and declared the innings after scoring 144 runs in 20 overs, with only one batsmen out.
Aldinga went in for a second innings and was again quickly defeated, all out for 81 runs. The game ended there and both teams will enjoy a break next week while the others finish off round three.
Aldinga 10/24 &10/81(28.3) McLaren Districts 1-d/144(20).
