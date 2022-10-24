The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Goolwa Beach has a new speed limit just in time for the busy period

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council's Keith Parkes at Goolwa Beach.

A successful appeal to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) from Alexandrina Council will see a reduced speed limit on a popular beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.