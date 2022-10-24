A successful appeal to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) from Alexandrina Council will see a reduced speed limit on a popular beach.
Goolwa Beach will now have a new speed limit of 40kph and this new change will be introduced in October 2022 with the decision from the Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Tom Koutsantonis MP.
This will look to see the hugely popular stretch of beach safer for the entire community and our local wildlife.
The 12-kilometre beach runs from Goolwa all the way to the Murray Mouth with many open spaces that are used for recreational activities such as fishing and swimming.
Although being a shared environment for many activities, there has been ongoing concerns with vehicles traveling at speed so close to people and wildlife.
Alexandrina Council's CEO, Nigel Morris said that council are really proud that they have been able to achieve a reduced limit and advocate on behalf of our community for this important safety initiative.
"Local Government does not have the power to set or alter speed limits and requires the responsible State Government Minister to approve any alternations," Mr Morris said.
"The change in speed limit on Goolwa Beach is something that our community have been passionate about for some time and the outcome is a great result.
"The previous State Government default 100kph speed limit has been of great concern as the surface of the beach is unstable, and unpredictable.
"We are enormously thankful that the Minister was able to make this important change to improve road safety for all beach users."
Following years of advocacy to reduce the speed on Goolwa Beach, Council further appealed to the Minister for Infrastructure and Planning in November 2021, requesting reconsideration of previous decisions to maintain existing speed along the beach.
Signage will include changed speed limit on Beach Road, the entry to the access track and as users of the beach enter from the access track.
The 40kph speed limit and drive to conditions signage will be installed in the coming weeks in the lead up to the busy summer period on Goolwa beach.
Further improvements to the beach entrance are scheduled as part of Master Plan works for the Goolwa Beach Car Park and Environment project currently underway.
Improvements will look to include significant changes to the car park and flow of traffic utilising a slip lane onto the beach access ramp.
To view the master plan and find out more on this exciting project visit www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/goolwabeach
