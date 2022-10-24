With several projects underway to protect and conserve the the Fleurieu regions coastal, marine and estuarine ecosystems, the Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu said its all hands of deck to make them come to fruition.
The Fleurieu coast stretches from Myponga to the Murray Mouth, and includes seven offshore islands. It's coast and marine environments are very diverse, even more so than the Great Barrier Reef and has several species unique to the region.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu's Coast and Marine project officer, Caroline Taylor, works with land managers, project partners and the community across a range of coast and marine projects.
"There are several projects managed by Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu along the coast, but we don't do it alone. We have incredible support from our project partners, volunteers, and community groups," Ms Taylor said.
"Our Back from the Brinki project is a great example. Along the coast, hooded plovers are a target species of the project, which aims to reduce the immediate extinction risk of threatened species.
"Their protection is not possible without an army of volunteers keeping an eye on the birds and their nests during breeding season.
"Our Plover Coastii is another project in which volunteers and community groups play a huge role.
"Dune systems from Myponga Beach to Goolwa are having introduced grasses removed, and being revegetated with the local native spinifex vegetation. Both the propagation and planting of the spinifex is being undertaken by dedicated volunteer community groups.
"It's a really important project to capture sand and stabilise dunes, and create a natural buffer for storm surges and provide critical habitat for plants and animals, including hooded plovers.
"Seeds for snapperiii is a seagrass restoration project for fish habitat, where volunteers collect seagrass seeds from the beach and ocean. The seeds are then sorted and sown into sandbags and deployed back into coastal waters at selected locations.
"This project has been focusing on Adelaide metropolitan beaches since December 2020, with on-ground activities due to commence on the Fleurieu in December 2022.
"The work we do is vital to sustainable futures and a healthy coastline, and there are a number of ways for people to be involved. Whether you enjoy propagating and planting tubestock, spending the day on the beach monitoring hooded plovers or beachcombing for seagrass seeds, it's all really important and valued."
Keep and eye out at www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf for project updates and to learn about opportunities to be involved, or call 8391 7500 to speak with the Landscapes Hills and Fleruieu Coast and Marine Project Officer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.