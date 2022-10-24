Strathalbyn welcomes state-the-art SES facilities

Strathalbyn and the surrounding region has welcomed the opening of the new state-of-the-art South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) Unit based in the regional centre.
Newly appointed volunteer Unit Manager, Dani Sherriff said dedicated volunteers were excited to make the move.
"It will ensure we continue to provide a high level of support for communities in need,'' she said.
"The community has been watching the new Unit take shape since March and we have received renewed interest from the public about becoming a volunteer with the Strathalbyn SES Unit.
Minister for Emergency Services Joe Szakacs officially opened the new $2.8 million Strathalbyn Unit on Saturday, 22 October.
He completed the opening at 1pm, where SES volunteers and guests were invited to see a smoking ceremony and hear a few speeches, and then the community was invited to tour the new facilities later in the afternoon.
"I'm thrilled to see the new SASES Unit at Strathalbyn open up to service a growing area, providing quicker response times and improved operational facilities to support our SASES volunteers and community during times of need," he said.
"The new Unit will serve the Strathalbyn and surrounding areas better than ever during flooding, severe weather and other emergency situations."
Located 28 Milnes Rd, Strathalbyn, construction of the facilities began in March 2022.
The Unit will have 36 solar panels, a purpose-built training facility and an operations coordination room.
SASES Chief Officer Chris Beattie said the Strathalbyn project had been a priority for the agency's capital program and provided an important upgrade on the previous facility which was at its end of life.
"This unique facility will be the training hub for the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu region and is reflective of the value both the State Government and our local community places on the contribution of the SASES and its volunteers,'' he said.
The Unit currently includes 30 registered volunteers and responds to around 250 emergency incidents each year. It has the capacity to house four emergency service vehicles and associated stores and consumables.
Ms Sherriff encouraged community members to volunteer for the SASES.
"We are always looking for new members to support their local communities and I encourage people to visit www.ses.sa.gov.au/volunteer or call 1300 364 587 for more information," she said.
