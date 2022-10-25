The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Nursing boost in regional South Australia to improve palliative care

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
10 new senior full-time equivalent palliative care nursing positions will open across regional South Australia. Picture Shutterstock.

Regional health centres around South Australia will benefit from 10 new senior full-time equivalent palliative care nursing positions opening across all six regional Local Health Networks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.