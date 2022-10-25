Nursing boost in regional South Australia to improve palliative care

Regional health centres around South Australia will benefit from 10 new senior full-time equivalent palliative care nursing positions opening across all six regional Local Health Networks.
Barossa Hills Fleurieu Network will see 3.5 full-time equivalent positions open.
With one of the nurses working on the South Coast following long-time community advocacy for improved resourcing to help the area's ageing population.
Two full-time equivalent roles will open in the Riverland Mallee Coorong, and Eyre and Far North Networks.
This means the Eyre and Far North region will see more than a doubling of their palliative care nursing workforce, which is currently just 1.3 full-time equivalent nurses.
One position will open in the Flinders and Upper North and the Yorke and Northern Networks, and the Limestone Coast Network will see a half time role available.
The new positions would see five of the six Local Health Networks up to at least the equivalent of 7.2 full-time equivalent per 100,000 people, with Barossa Hills Fleurieu at 4.7, recognising greater access to metropolitan services in that region.
$6.3 million has been invested into the roles, Nurse Practitioner or Advanced Nurse Consultant, to fill a key gap in regional palliative care and support attraction and retention of senior specialist skills in regional areas.
This mass recruitment drive follows consultation with the Statewide Palliative Care Clinical Network and Local Health Networks to determine where each specialist nurse would work to best meet growing demand in the regions, improve end-of-life care and boost services across the state.
Palliative Care SA chief executive officer Shyla Mills said this was a positive step that would allow more people to receive end of life care within their community.
"Every South Australian has the right to access quality palliative care when and where they need it, and this is a positive step for people living in country SA," she said.
"We welcome this investment which will enable people to be closer to their loved ones and their community at the end stage of life."
SA Health Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Professor Jenny Hurley echoed this, and said the new nurses would fill an important role.
"These additional specialist palliative care nurses with their expert knowledge, skills and experience will provide an important workforce boost to our regional palliative care services," she said.
"We look forward to recruiting these ten new positions so that we can continue to help South Australians live their life as fully and comfortably as possible."
Once all roles have been filled there will be a total of 32 specialist palliative care nurses working in regional South Australia, compared to the 22 who are currently employed.
They will provide complex care for people with life-limiting or terminal illness, and work in a range of settings including hospitals, hospice care or in the community such as home or residential palliative care.
Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton said South Australians with terminal illnesses deserved quality end-of-life care no matter where they lived.
"We know there's a gap in palliative care services in our regions which is why we committed to hiring many more specialist nurses to improve patients' wellbeing," he said.
"This recruitment drive will allow patients to be treated much closer to home while reducing pressure on hospitals in metropolitan areas and beyond.
"The experienced nurses coming on board will assess, care, treat and support each person and their family at a time when they need it most."
This recruitment is part of the state governments election promise of an extra 76 specialist nurses in priority areas of need, the commitment also guaranteed 300 extra nurses recruited overall and doubling nurse graduates to 1,200 positions next year.
