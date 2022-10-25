The Times
Photos

Check out this weeks sporting action | tennis, bowls, cricket, sailing

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Check out the sporting action from around the Fleurieu from last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.