Check out this weeks sporting action | tennis, bowls, cricket, sailing

Check out the sporting action from around the Fleurieu from last weekend.
On Saturday, October 22, we got out to the cricket, tennis, lawn bowls and sailing.
Shots are from the Great Southern Cricket Associations C Grade round 2 match between Port Elliot and Aldinga.
We also checked out the Great Southern Tennis Association's Open Age A doubles game between Port Elliot Red and Mt Compass Lobsters.
It was a great day for sailing for the Victor Harbor Yacht Clubs Handicap Race, and what a sight to see all the boats out on the water again!
And on the foreshore the Victor Harbor Bowling Club hosted McLaren Vale for the division 2 pennant game.
Do you have any sporting photos or reports you'd like to send in? email editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
